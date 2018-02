Cassie is in quite the situation. She was certain her boyfriend of four years was going to propose last night for Valentine’s Day. She got done from work and he┬ásent her on a scavenger hunt and so she automatically thought, at the end of this, he was going to propose.

Well, when she got there. He wasn’t there on one knee.

He didn’t have a ring.

He had Rockets tickets.

She was quick to say that she loves the Rockets but that is NOT what she was expecting.

Would you leave? What would you do?