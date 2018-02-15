Texans Cheerleader Antonieta Osuna announced her pregnancy in a super cute Instagram post yesterday on Valentine’s Day!

The post featured sweet photos of Toni and her husband holding several heart-shaped balloons along with photos of a sonogram with the caption, “This Valentines will be extra sweet, because our family is growing by one more Heartbeat!” Osuna also announced in the post that Baby Castro will be arriving in August 2018.

Osuna has been a part of the Texans squad since 2014.

Congrats guys!!