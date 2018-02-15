Filed Under:The Morning MIX, top things that distract us when we are driving, what things distract drivers the most

A new survey at PR Newswire found the top eight things that distract people when they’re driving:

1.  Checking out apps on your phone.  92% of people say it’s distracting.

2.  Texting or emailing.  91% say it’s distracting but 53% of them admit to doing it anyway.

3.  Talking on the phone, 54%.

4.  Looking at the GPS, 47%.

5.  Eating, 39%.

6.  Changing the radio station, 30%.

7.  Our car’s warning sounds, 29%.

8.  Talking to other people in the car, 21%.

The survey also found that 10% of people have personally gotten into an accident (or almost gotten into one) because they were distracted.

