A new survey at PR Newswire found the top eight things that distract people when they’re driving:

1. Checking out apps on your phone. 92% of people say it’s distracting. 2. Texting or emailing. 91% say it’s distracting but 53% of them admit to doing it anyway. 3. Talking on the phone, 54%. 4. Looking at the GPS, 47%. 5. Eating, 39%. 6. Changing the radio station, 30%. 7. Our car’s warning sounds, 29%. 8. Talking to other people in the car, 21%.

The survey also found that 10% of people have personally gotten into an accident (or almost gotten into one) because they were distracted.