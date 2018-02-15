A new survey at PR Newswire found the top eight things that distract people when they’re driving:
1. Checking out apps on your phone. 92% of people say it’s distracting.
2. Texting or emailing. 91% say it’s distracting but 53% of them admit to doing it anyway.
3. Talking on the phone, 54%.
4. Looking at the GPS, 47%.
5. Eating, 39%.
6. Changing the radio station, 30%.
7. Our car’s warning sounds, 29%.
8. Talking to other people in the car, 21%.
The survey also found that 10% of people have personally gotten into an accident (or almost gotten into one) because they were distracted.