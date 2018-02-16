**Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called it quits.

The pair, who tied the knot in August 2015, announced their separation in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 15.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement reads. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

As previously reported, the Friends alum celebrated her 49th birthday without Theroux on Sunday, February 11. Aniston was surrounded by gal pals, including Courteney Cox and her manager, Aleen Keshishian.

**Katy Perry didn’t just cheer when she caught the bouquet at her brother David’s wedding over the weekend…she ran far, far away!

Katy shared footage from her hilarious reaction via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14. Once she snagged the flowers she shook them above her head and scurried away from the other guests.

Of course Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” played in the background as she ran away…

“When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it,” Perry captioned the clip. “Happy made-up holiday of forced love,” she added in a hashtag. “I love myself. I love you too.”

Perry’s comments come amid speculation that she’s reconciled with ex Orlando Bloom.

**Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

One insider tells Us that the couple tied the knot outside a rented house in Malibu that overlooks the ocean. The guest list included Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal. A comedian officiated the nuptials, and the bride and groom read their own vows. A strict no-photos policy was enforced.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source says. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

**Houston Texans star JJ Watt will be given an honorary degree from Baylor College of Medicine the school announced on Thursday. Watt and Dr. David Persse, the director of Houston Emergency Medical Services will be given the honor in May at the commencement ceremonies for their roles in helping the Houston community during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Also receiving honorary degrees are Nobel Laureate Dr. Robert Lefkowitz and Dr. Alice McPherson, a professor of ophthalmology at Baylor.

“Each year for Commencement, we choose a speaker to provide meaningful words to our graduates and we award honorary degrees to those who have made a major impact on the College, our community or academic medicine in general,” said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor. “Dr. Lefkowitz’s groundbreaking research in cell receptors has been recognized around the globe. Dr. McPherson’s important contributions to science were made right here in Houston, at Baylor, as a retinal specialist.”

“In the year following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the community’s incredible response, it was most fitting to honor two community leaders who contributed in major ways, Dr. Persse and J.J. Watt. Our graduates and their families can take important lessons from all four of these honorary degree recipients,” Klotman said.

**New in Theaters:

1. “Black Panther” (PG-13)

This is the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman returns as T’Challa, the superhero king of the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. Black Panther first showed up in the MCU in “Captain America: Civil War”.

T’Challa returns home after the death of his father to find that he’s being challenged for the throne, a powerful artifact has been stolen from his country…and the son of a traitorous relative has been secretly plotting against him. The movie’s got an amazing cast, with Danai Gurira from “The Walking Dead” as the leader of Wakanda’s elite female warriors, who include Lupita Nyong’o.

Angela Bassett plays T’Challa’s mom, Daniel Kaluuya from “Get Out” is his best friend, and Forest Whitaker is the Black Panther’s spiritual mentor. Michael B. Jordan from “Creed” is the main villain, who’s another potential heir to the throne, and Sterling K. Brown from “This Is Us” plays Jordan’s father in the flashbacks. Stan Lee makes his customary cameo during T’Challa’s hunt for the thief in a South Korean casino.

2. “Samson” (PG-13)

A guy named Taylor James is Samson, the hero from the Bible who was blessed by God with superhuman strength. You might remember that it’s kind of a tragic story, because Samson is BLINDED when he’s captured by the Philistines after Delilah reveals that the secret to undoing his strength is cutting his hair.

Lindsay Wagner from “The Bionic Woman” is Samson’s mom, Rutger Hauer plays his dad, and Billy Zane is a King who feels threatened by the Israelites’ strength. That Philistine harlot Delilah is played by an unknown actress named Caitlin Leahy.

**What is your favorite soda of all time?

Ranker.com had more than 18,000 people vote on the best sodas of all time. Coca-Cola came in number one, but Pepsi didn’t even make the top 10 . . . it finished 12th. The highest-ranked diet soda was Diet Coke . . . but it only came in 29th place. Diet Pepsi came in 64th.

The top 10 are:

Coca-Cola

Dr. Pepper

Sprite

A&W Root Beer

Mountain Dew

7 Up

Orange Crush

Cherry Coke

Sunkist Orange

Barq’s Root Beer.

See the full list HERE

**Houston is well represented in this year’s batch of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

The nominations for the so-called Oscars of food were announced this morning, and there are 12 Houston area restaurants and chefs on their list. Five of those nominations are for Best Chef Southwest, a category won by Houston’s Hugo Ortega in 2017.

The winners will be announced at the 2018 James Beard Awards on May 7 in Chicago. Here are the 2018 Houston James Beard Awards Semifinalists:

Xochi, Best New Restaurant

Anvil Bar & Refuge, Outstanding Bar Program

Jillian Bartolome, Aqui, Outstanding Pastry Chef

Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group (Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi, and others), Outstanding Restaurateur

Hugo’s, Outstanding Service

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Outstanding Wine Program

Martha De Leon, Pax Americana, Rising Star Chef of the Year

Ross Coleman and James Haywood, Kitchen 713, Best Chef: Southwest

Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Best Chef: Southwest

Ronnie Killen, Killen’s Steakhouse, Best Chef: Southwest

Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Best Chef: Southwest

Ryan Pera, Coltivare, Best Chef: Southwest

Check out more info HERE

**McDonald’s is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid’s meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they’re ordered. Since it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago, orders for it with Happy Meals have fallen 14 percent, the company said. Hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets will remain the main entrees on the Happy Meal menu.

The Happy Meal, launched nearly 40 years ago, has long been a target of health advocates and parents who link it to childhood obesity. McDonald’s has made many tweaks over the years, including cutting the size of its fries and adding fruit. Most recently, it swapped out its apple juice for one that has less sugar.

It’s been especially important as the company tries to shake its junk-food image, since McDonald’s is known for getting more business from families with children relative to its traditional rivals, such as Burger King and Wendy’s. McDonald’s doesn’t say how much revenue it makes from the $3 Happy Meal, but the company said 30 percent of all visits come from families.

The latest Happy Meal changes, including new nutritional standards, will occur in the United States by June.

HAPPY MEALS

**H-E-B has acquired Favor Delivery, an Austin-based on-demand delivery service company.

The San Antonio-based grocer announced Wednesday it will assume all of Favor’s 140 employees and 50,000 contract delivery drivers, who shuttle online orders from restaurants and other stores to consumer’s homes. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Favor, which has delivered 8 million online orders since it was founded in 2013, will continue to operate independently as a separate brand led by CEO and president Jag Bath. It is the first on-demand delivery company to become profitable at scale in the U.S.

H-E-B’s acquisition of Favor will allow the regional grocer to more quickly offer home delivery service at its 400 supermarkets across Texas and Northern Mexico.