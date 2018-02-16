Nick Foles was on Jimmy Kimmel and told him that fans are crying when they meet him.

Got us talking. What celebrity would make you cry if you met them?

Sarah –

Dolly Parton. I know right, I’m an old soul, but I love her! I have had the opportunity to meet some amazing people and to be honest, when I saw her in concert, I cried. So imagine what hot mess I would be if I actually met her!

Geoff –

Tough question! I don’t cry in general, so it would hard to do some tears. BUT, I would get starstruck if I met Bono. I’ve stood beside him, but it wasn’t a chance to talk. He has a persona. It would be really cool to have a conversation.

Lauren –

It was 2001, and Justin Timberlake was on top of the world. He had just released his first solo album, “Justified,” and was on tour with Christina Aguilera. My boss had given me a pass to join our listeners in Justin’s soundcheck, which meant I was going to get to meet Justin Timberlake! I wasn’t starstruck in the way you’d think though- yeah he was super cute, and yeah he was the lead singer of NSYNC, but more importantly- before I ever got into radio I remember thinking…”One day, ONE DAY, I am going to prove I can meet that guy. I’m going to make it happen.”

And after all those years, I did. I made it happen.

So once we got in and Justin finished his soundcheck, he came around and took a picture with everyone that was there. I couldn’t contain myself, I CRIED IN FRONT OF JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. But you know what? I don’t care. It was a big moment for me.