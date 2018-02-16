There’s a brand new Sugar Factory that is opening on Sixth Avenue in New York. It is a 30,000 square foot factory and they will charge $15 to $20 admission and they will show the evolution of candy and the candy industry from the 1900s to today.

In case you were wondering, they will offer dessert tasting.

There’s also going to be candy unicorns and what they are calling the largest Gummy Bear.

I have no idea how big it’s going to be but they say the largest. I also, can’t find a photo but I would love to see this.

