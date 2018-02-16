There was a basketball tournament in Carroll County, Missouri and it wasn’t what happened between the basketball teams that’s making the news, it’s the amazing gesture from the cheer squads.

Here is the video of cheerleaders from Hardin-Central High School and they noticed that the opposing team only had one cheerleader on their side.

According to WDAF “She was embarrassed and scared, just like any of us would be if we had to cheer in front of a big crowd all alone”.

She wasn’t alone for long because the girls from the opposing team came over and learned her cheers and cheered with her.

The cheerleader was all alone because her teammates were sick and the game had been rescheduled but she wanted to be there to support her team.

Click here to see the video.