A new survey at SWNS Digital asked 2,000 people to rank the top 50 things that officially make you an “adult.” Here’s the top ten:

1.  Paying your own bills.

2.  Doing your own laundry.

3.  Having a budget.

4.  Moving out of your parents’ place.

5.  Having insurance.  Apparently that means any type of insurance.

6.  Buying a house.

7.  Making your own financial decisions without asking Mom and Dad.

8.  Paying into a retirement account.

9.  Keeping your house clean.

10.  Buying groceries regularly instead of stocking up once a month.

Having kids just missed the top ten at #11; buying a vacuum cleaner, #22; following politics, #27; your parents asking you for advice, #39; making to-do lists, #43; getting your own pet made the list at #48.

The survey also found we don’t feel like an adult until we’re 25.

