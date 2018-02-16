A new survey at SWNS Digital asked 2,000 people to rank the top 50 things that officially make you an “adult.” Here’s the top ten:

1. Paying your own bills.

2. Doing your own laundry.

3. Having a budget.

4. Moving out of your parents’ place.

5. Having insurance. Apparently that means any type of insurance.

6. Buying a house.

7. Making your own financial decisions without asking Mom and Dad.

8. Paying into a retirement account.

9. Keeping your house clean.

10. Buying groceries regularly instead of stocking up once a month.

Having kids just missed the top ten at #11; buying a vacuum cleaner, #22; following politics, #27; your parents asking you for advice, #39; making to-do lists, #43; getting your own pet made the list at #48.