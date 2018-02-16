On Valentine’s Day, my wife and I did NOT go out to dinner. We have kids. It was business as usual. I know we were not alone.

But it turned out to be a special Valentine’s Day because we discovered something about ourselves.

The struggle during dinnertime is what is happening around the dinner table. My wife LOVES to play her iPod, but I don’t like music while I’m eating. I always want the TV on in the background, but my wife just finds it distracting. So what’s up with that??? We finally figured it out. When she was a little kid, her mom would always play the radio in EVERY room in the house. Meanwhile, my mom would have the TV on during dinner so she could watch Oprah. Even after years of that being our background noise, we apparently still need it!

Those childhood ticks are still happening for us as adults!