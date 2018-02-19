**Fergie is getting blasted all over the Internet for her version of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game she sang. Warriors player Draymond Green actually laughed, and Jimmy Kimmel was seen smirking in the crowd.

Some people are calling it the WORST national anthem EVER. (ok THAT might be a stretch, but her take definitely caught the players and fans off-guard)

Online reactions were even more brutal. One person accused her of trying to go “full [Amy] Winehouse” with the song. Another thought she was reaching for a “Marvin Gaye” moment. And one guy said, quote, “Fergie owes us all an apology.”

Not everyone hated it, though. During the halftime report, SHAQ said he thought it was SEXY. CHARLES BARKLEY joked that he needed a cigarette when it was over.

**Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world Friday, Feb. 16. While details are scarce, the little bundle of joy’s name is Geo Grace Levine, reports E! News.

This is the second baby girl for the couple, whose first child Dusty Rose was born in May 2016.

Just two days before Geo Grace was born, Levine posted a Valentine’s Day message to Prinsloo, which clearly showed her baby bump. He captioned the post, “My maniac ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

**German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz is a die-hard fan of Game of Thrones. The athlete, 25, used the hit show’s theme music to accompany his Friday, February 16, performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, while wearing a Jaime Lannister-inspired outfit. The brown garb, designed to look like knight attire, even had a red sleeve to signify the (spoiler alert!) character’s hand being cut off.

One person tweeted, “Paul Fentz just dressed as Jaime Lannister and skated to GoT music. This is why figure skating is my favorite sport.” “Not going to lie, the #GameOfThrones theme song makes me want to dance on ice, too,” one viewer hilariously quipped.

Viewers weren’t the only ones who enjoyed Fentz’s theme. Commentator and former skater Tara Lipinski commented, “It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” and also said, “This music gets me.” Fellow commentator Johnny Weir also teased her for being like “Cersei” for her criticism.

**It’s over for Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane. The actress filed for divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy alum after 14 years of marriage on Friday, February 16.

Gayheart, 46, is seeking spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters: Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6. She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Dane, 45, tied the knot in October 2004. The Last Ship actor sought treatment for depression in April 2017.

SPLITTSVILLE

**Brad Pitt hasn’t spoken to Jennifer Aniston since news broke of her split from Justin Theroux — not yet at least. Still, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Pitt is “sad” to hear about Aniston’s separation.

“Brad is of course sad to hear the news about Jen’s divorce. He only wishes the best for her,” the source tells Us. “However, Brad hasn’t reached out to Jen, and has no plans to do so at this point.”

As previously reported, Aniston 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15, after two years of marriage and seven years together…and some Twitter users seem convinced that her split from Justin Theroux is going to lead to a reconciliation with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“WHAT IF JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT START DATING #dead#JenniferAniston #BradPitt,” one user tweeted.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston,” another user wrote.

Aniston and Pitt were married from July 2000 to October 2005.

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together pic.twitter.com/0vnyMbnblH — Theresa (@theycallmeT_04) February 16, 2018

Jennifer Aniston’s fortune should be safe. The actress and Justin Theroux signed an “ironclad” prenup before they got married, a source tells Us Weekly.

**Want to wear something straight out of Kim Kardashian’s closet? Now you have the chance to, and it’s for a good cause!

The new mom has teamed up with Auction Cause to sell 200 items from her enviable closet via eBay. The best part: 10% of the proceeds from the sale which ends on Sunday, February 18, will go to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

There’s a wide variety of items listed on Kim’s auction page including a Vivienne Westwood gold sparkly zip corset, a black and white Balmain sweater, and a gorgeous unbranded taupe suede zip dress. There are even some unworn items, like a black Alexander Wang cropped tank. Not to mention, KKW also listed precious children’s items like a pair of Buscemi baby shoes.

Fans of the reality TV star are in bidding wars for items ranging from merch from Kanye’s 2013 Album Yeezus release, statement heels from Alexander McQueen, jeweled Jackets from Roberto Cavalli. In other words, it’s a fashion treasure trove. Even better: bidding starts at .99 cents.

US WEEKLY

**A guy in Iowa gave his wife a $10 lottery ticket for Valentine’s Day, which is a pretty lame gift, but she scratched it off . . . won a HUNDRED GRAND . . . and now they can pay off their house.

54-year-old Cynthia Holmes lives in Clive, Iowa, just outside Des Moines…and for Valentine’s Day this year, her husband Don gave her ONE LOTTERY TICKET.

It was a $10 scratcher, but she wasn’t too impressed. She says as soon as he gave it to her, she thought, “Oh, that’s REALLY expensive.” But then she scratched it off . . . and hit the jackpot for $100,000.

She’s using the money to pay off her car, and the rest of their house. So in the end, it was a pretty amazing Valentine’s Day present.

SHOW ME THE MONEY

**”Black Panther” made $192 million in its opening weekend, and it’ll probably make $218 million to $222 million by the time President’s Day is over.

It’s already broken the record for biggest February opening . . . formerly held by “Deadpool” with $152 million. It’s also the biggest pre-summer opening weekend ever, beating “Beauty and the Beast’s” $175 million.

It’s also the biggest opening for a superhero movie with only one hero, the previous record-holder was “Iron Man 3” with $174 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Black Panther”, $192 million.

2. “Peter Rabbit”, $17.3 million. Up to $48.2 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Fifty Shades Freed”, $16.9 million. Up to $76.1 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, $7.9 million. Up to $377.6 million in its 9th week.

5. “The 15:17 to Paris”, $7.7 million. Up to $25.4 million in its 2nd week.

**Elton John was playing at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas last Wednesday night, but it was Mardi Gras all up in his face.

In the middle of “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”, someone in the audience threw a string of beads at him, and hit him right in the mouth.

In fan videos from the show, you can tell he’s NOT happy about it. He stops singing and playing the piano for a bit, while the rest of the band plays on, and you can even see him mouthing an F-bomb. But he eventually rejoins the song like nothing happened.

NO MORE BEADS

**According to reports on ABC 13, the Houston Texans will release linebacker Brian Cushing in the coming weeks.

The move is expected to save the Texans $7.64 million under the salary cap.

During the season, Cushing served a 10-game suspension this season for violating the NFL performance-enhancing drug policy.

Cushing was selected 15th overall by the Texans in the 2009 NFL Draft.

**Looks like Jose Altuve is becoming a doll…

Toymaker Funko unveiled a brand new Pop! doll in the second baseman’s likeness at the New York Toy Fair this weekend.

Houston Astros fans who want to get their hands on the figure will have to wait a while.

The toy won’t hit stores until May.

**If you were at the AMC Fountains 18 in Stafford on Saturday, Houston rapper Travis Scott had the ultimate surprise.

Scott rented out two showings of “Black Panther” for those hoping to watch the historic film.

“Loved Black Panther so much, rented two movie theaters (sic) for the kids to watch,” he posted on social media.

The film premiered this weekend and has already broken box office records. It earned an estimated $25.2 million from Thursday preview screenings and could earn a record-setting $198 million in the United States over Presidents Day weekend.

LOVED BLACK PANTHER SO MUCH RENTED TWO MOVIE THEATRE FOR THE KIDS TO WATCH. HTX #bigshots #godsplan pic.twitter.com/y87qaf2Bmt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 17, 2018

**Montrose might be getting a Shake Shack where its old Burger King location once stood, according to Harris County property records, but a representative for Shake Shack has yet to confirm it. On Friday real estate blog Swamplot first reported on the news. Swamplot previously broke the news the neighborhood lost its Burger King after years of service and cheap burgers.

On Friday afternoon a spokesperson for Shake Shack told Chron.com to not put the patty before the bun, as it were.

“We have openly expressed our intention to bring Shake Shack to compelling sites in great neighborhoods. As such, rumors often circulate about potential openings. We have decided not to comment on any of these rumors until we have something concrete to share,” representative Kristyn Clark with Shake Shack said in a brief statement.