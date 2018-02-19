Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

JJ Watt‘s 2018 is off to a pretty awesome start! After winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, JJ was a groomsman in his brother Derek‘s wedding over the weekend.

Derek also plays football, he is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers. His new wife’s name is Gabriella Justin, and she’s a Penn State graduate who has worked in Hazeltown, Pennsylvania as a newscaster.

Check out some of JJ’s posts from the fun weekend…and CONGRATS!!

Wedding Day for @DerekWatt34!!!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2018