Ok, so maybe I’ve got more than 5 photos for you guys this weekend…lol

My oldest nephew turned FOUR this weekend! First had a PJ Masks themed party…

img 7436 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Yep, I wore my PJ’s to the party too!

28070936 10156072011702789 5380734718456817041 o Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

I can’t believe how big he’s getting! I love this munchkin so! We celebrated the next day with his friends ❤️

img 7447 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

We all got to jump around at Pump It Up!

img 7468 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Got my nails did (FINALLY) to the perfect color…I love them!!

img 7396 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday evening was the Rodeo Houston Best Bites event…SO MUCH GREAT FOOD

img 7481 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

img 7489 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

