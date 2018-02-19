Sarah Pepper
Kicked off Friday with Cyndi Burbano from our sister station, Mega 101

weekend 42 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night headed out to Tomball to help Peyton surprise his girlfriend Emily with a proposal and since I’m a minister, asked her if she wanted to get married on the spot

 

proposal1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday morning it was Lauren’s nephew’s 4th birthday. I made a new best friend. Her nephew, Mason

 

weekend 22 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday night got the best fortune ever! Check check check it out!

weekend 11 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday night was Best Bites for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. I went with Elizabeth, Liz Ching and Brian Ching.

weekend 52 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

