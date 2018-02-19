Every girl dreams of the moment they get proposed to…by the love of their life…in front of friends and family…with a beautiful ring…inside of an avocado?

Apparently the hot new proposal trend is to cut open an avocado, take out the pit, and put the ring inside. Then you get down on one knee and hand your special lady the avocado. (???)

People are saying it’s a better version of the “drop the ring in a glass of champagne” move, since it’s much less likely that the woman will accidentally ingest it.

Would this be something that you would like your future fiance to do? Avocados turn brown too fast!!

