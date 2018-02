What started as a fight over a lame Valentine’s Day gift has turned out to be the best gift ever!

Cynthia Holmes, 54, of Clive, Iowa got a $10 scratcher from her husband, Don.

She says as soon as he gave it to her, she thought, “Oh, that’s REALLY expensive.”

But then she scratched it off and hit the jackpot for $100,000.

She’s using the money to pay off her car, and the rest of their house.