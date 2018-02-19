Jennifer Lind was involved in a pretty serious accident in December of 2013 and she is lucky to be alive. Her luck didn’t run out there. Little did she know that the wreck that almost took her life would lead her to the love of her life.

Jennifer hit a patch of ice while driving and Nichola Angelus was driving behind her and saw the accident. He tried to break but did hit her car. He jumped out of his vehicle and offered her his coat to stay warm. He called her after the incident. Her biggest fear was that he was going to sue her or had questions about the wreck but it was actually to ask her on a date. The two of them got married in October.