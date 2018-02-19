Lauren eliminated herself with:

What do you call a happy cowboy? A jolly rancher.

Sarah was eliminated with:

How does the ocean greet the beach? It waves!

And the best of the rest:

How do you cut the sea in half? With a see-saw.

Why was the broom late for work? He overswept.

How did the basketball get wet? The players dribbled all over it.

What can you serve but never eat? A volleyball!

Why didn’t the dog want to play football? It was a boxer.

How did the scissors know the fastest route? It had a shortcut.

Who eats at underwater restaurants? Scuba-diners.

What kinds of stories are told by basketball players? Tall tales!

What tea do hockey players drink? Penaltea!

How do baseball players stay cool? They sit next to their fans!