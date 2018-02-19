Filed Under:The Morning MIX, you laugh you lose

Lauren eliminated herself with:

What do you call a happy cowboy? A jolly rancher.

 

Sarah was eliminated with:

How does the ocean greet the beach? It waves!

 

And the best of the rest:

How do you cut the sea in half? With a see-saw.

Why was the broom late for work? He overswept.

How did the basketball get wet? The players dribbled all over it.

What can you serve but never eat? A volleyball!

Why didn’t the dog want to play football? It was a boxer.

How did the scissors know the fastest route? It had a shortcut.

Who eats at underwater restaurants? Scuba-diners.

What kinds of stories are told by basketball players? Tall tales!

What tea do hockey players drink? Penaltea!

How do baseball players stay cool? They sit next to their fans!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live