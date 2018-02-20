Filed Under:All The Feels, Feel Good News, Hurricane Harvey, Texas girl reunited with her baby after Hurricane Harvey

This video will give you all the feels! A little girl lost her “Pink Baby” during Hurricane Harvey and this is the sweet video of her Aunt Emily giving the doll back to her.

The family had to leave their home during Harvey  and in the process of packing, “Pink Baby” didn’t make it. Emily posted about it online and a good hearted person named, Kristen, brought “Pink Baby” home.

She posted the back story on “Pink Baby” on Facebook, quote, “Pink baby has been her favorite since day one. My niece turned six this week. In August we were affected by the flood of Harvey. During packing as many belongings as we could, pink baby was misplaced.”

You can read the full story here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live