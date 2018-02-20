This video will give you all the feels! A little girl lost her “Pink Baby” during Hurricane Harvey and this is the sweet video of her Aunt Emily giving the doll back to her.

The family had to leave their home during Harvey and in the process of packing, “Pink Baby” didn’t make it. Emily posted about it online and a good hearted person named, Kristen, brought “Pink Baby” home.

She posted the back story on “Pink Baby” on Facebook, quote, “Pink baby has been her favorite since day one. My niece turned six this week. In August we were affected by the flood of Harvey. During packing as many belongings as we could, pink baby was misplaced.”

