Let’s be honest, accents are pretty HOT! So what accent is the sexiest? According to “Time Out” Magazine, English. It got 17% of the votes.

Here’s the breakdown.

1. English with 17% of the vote.

2. French, 13%.

3. Italian, 11%.

4. Irish, 9%.

5. Spanish, 7%.

American did make the list but not until number 8 and I’m not sure which American accent that is, Southern, Boston, Minnesota…