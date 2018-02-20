Filed Under:Shopping, taking items back, thief, thrifty, wore it once take it back

Pinterest has taken parties to a whole new level! You have to get an outfit and probably an outfit you are NEVER going to wear again! So what do you do with it after you go to the party? Can you take it back?

Case and point, let’s just say I have a friend who bought a Carebear onesie to wear to a party and now she wants to take it back because when are you ever going to wear a Carebear onesie again? I said you can’t do that? You wore it. You sweated in it. You can’t take it back.

She said she would only ask for half the money but I said heck no.

Can you? Did you?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live