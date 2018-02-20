Pinterest has taken parties to a whole new level! You have to get an outfit and probably an outfit you are NEVER going to wear again! So what do you do with it after you go to the party? Can you take it back?

Case and point, let’s just say I have a friend who bought a Carebear onesie to wear to a party and now she wants to take it back because when are you ever going to wear a Carebear onesie again? I said you can’t do that? You wore it. You sweated in it. You can’t take it back.

She said she would only ask for half the money but I said heck no.

Can you? Did you?