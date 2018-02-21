Philadelphia Eagles fans have always had a reputation of being bad. They booed Santa Claus. They throw batteries at opposing players. But thanks to their upset win in the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots, maybe they have turned a corner.

Ariel Rivera shared her story on Facebook on how her boyfriend lost his wallet at the Eagles celebration parade. They never thought they would see the wallet again until another Eagles fan mailed the wallet back to him with all the money and cards in it!

How AWESOME is #Philadelphia? Retweet this story shared by Ariel Rivera, after her boyfriend lost his wallet at the #Eagles parade, and it then showed up in the mail, all the money still in it! So proud of this city! https://t.co/BvtO5Y3F8r pic.twitter.com/tQmmfTyeVy — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) February 19, 2018

Here was Rivera’s message on her Facebook post:

“On the Eagles Day Parade my boyfriend lost his wallet to whoever mailed this to us my Eagles brother thank you so much. We appreciate this this is probably the best thing that could ever happen to anyone !!!!!! They even left the money in there thank u god !!!!! #blessed”

If Eagles fans start cheering Santa, we know they’ve really changed their worldview!