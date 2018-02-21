Have you ever sent food back at a restaurant? What does it take for you to do it? According to a new survey at YouGov, a surprising number of people won’t send food back regardless of how wrong their order is.
Overall, 39% of people said they’re either “somewhat uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” with sending something back at a restaurant. There’s more:
1. If there was a hair in your food, would you send it back? 15% said no. Another 7% said they weren’t sure if they would or not.
2. If your food came out on a dirty plate, would you send it back? 12% wouldn’t, and another 8% weren’t sure. So that’s one out of five people.
3. If your food was undercooked, would you send it back? 6% said no, plus 5% who weren’t sure.
4. If the entire meal was wrong, would you send it back? 3% said no. Another 4% said they might send it back, but they weren’t sure.