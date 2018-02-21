Filed Under:how many people send food back at a restaurant, The Morning MIX

Have you ever sent food back at a restaurant? What does it take for you to do it? According to a new survey at YouGov, a surprising number of people won’t send food back regardless of how wrong their order is.

Overall, 39% of people said they’re either “somewhat uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” with sending something back at a restaurant.  There’s more:

1.  If there was a hair in your food, would you send it back?  15% said no.  Another 7% said they weren’t sure if they would or not.

2.  If your food came out on a dirty plate, would you send it back?  12% wouldn’t, and another 8% weren’t sure.  So that’s one out of five people.

3.  If your food was undercooked, would you send it back?  6% said no, plus 5% who weren’t sure.

4.  If the entire meal was wrong, would you send it back?  3% said no.  Another 4% said they might send it back, but they weren’t sure.

 

