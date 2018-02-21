Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Imagine Dragons are back.

Dan Reynolds and company have shared a brand new song, “Next to Me.”

The track is a big and powerful ballad that highlights Reynolds soaring and impassioned vocals. Listen to it below.

“Next to Me” arrives with a slew of new U.S. tour dates that kick off June 5 in Hartford, CT. The new dates run through August 10, when the band touches down in Tampa, FL. Singer/Songwriter Grace VanderWaal will join the guys as the support act. See the full tour itinerary below.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3 at 10am local time via Live Nation. Fans can register starting now, Wednesday, February 21 at 12pm ET through Sunday, February 25 at 3pm ET for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10pm local time.

6/5 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/6 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/8 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/9 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

6/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/21 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/24 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

6/26 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

6/27 – Milwaukee, WI* @ Summerfest

6/29 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/30 – Camden, NJ* @ BB&T Pavilion (already announced)

7/2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/5 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

7/8 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

7/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/13 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/16 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/21 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

7/24 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7/26 – Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium

7/30 – Wichita, KS^ @ Intrust Bank Arena

8/1 – Tulsa, OK^ @ BOK Center

8/2 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

8/4 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/7 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

8/9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/20 – Dallas, TX*+ @ Toyota Stadium

*Additional date not part of the Evolve Tour

+Grace VanderWaal not supporting

^on sale beginning Friday, March 9

Never miss a tour date from Imagine Dragons with Eventful.