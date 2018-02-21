Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Rihanna rang in the big “30” on Tuesday and celebrated on Instagram by sending a heartfelt “thank you” message to her mom.

The singer gave her mother Monica props for “birthing, raising, supporting, teaching and loving” her for three solid decades. The post contained a baby photo and a present-day picture of the pop diva we know and love.

Related: P!nk Scores ‘Major Mom Points’ Introducing Daughter Willow to Rihanna

“10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!” she wrote. “Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally!”

Rihanna added that her mother Monica has been a constant presence — and formative influence on the woman she’s become.

“The woman I am today is because of everything that you are!” she continued. “I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!”

See Rihanna’s birthday message to her mom here: