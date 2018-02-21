Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Carneros Highway Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $14.99 in store!

This bright and balanced wine strikes harmony between acidity and bright fruit. It shows upfront tropical notes and lemon zest, with a mid-palate of nectarine and a smooth finish of oak and minerality. A perfect pairing with roast chicken steamed lobster.

Make sure you’re ready for Rodeo Cookoff by stopping into Spec’s and stocking up on everything you need for Go Texan Day! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to quickly grab what you need, or pick up a gift card for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. With their selection and lower price, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec’s also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec’s website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!