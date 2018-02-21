Ever wanted to wear a pair of those famous RED BOOTS??

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders will have tryouts April 14 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

There will be three rounds of tryouts, with check-in starting at 3 p.m., followed by three rounds of tryouts, concluding at 10:30 p.m. From there, finalists will be brought back the next day for a round of interviews. Participants must be 18 or older by April 15, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and have at least a part-time job, be a part-time student or a full-time mom.

Although everyone sees the cheerleaders performing on the sidelines at Texans games, it involves a lot of work, including nine hours of practice each week – typically three separate three-hour practices during the week. Cheerleaders also are required to make at least 50 appearances each year.

