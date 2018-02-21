Steph and Paul Unwin from Cheshire, England got married back in June of 2015, and they were excited when they got their wedding photos back. . . until they looked through them.

Their photographer, David Kilcourse, didn’t capture any key moments from the day. He didn’t get any pictures of their parents, more than a third were out of focus, her in-laws weren’t even featured, and only 11 of the actual groom. Instead, they had 96 pictures of their bridesmaids. he’d mostly photographed two of the bridesmaids’ ahem (pardon my French here) boobies and butts.

So back in 2016, they sued him and won an $800 settlement when he didn’t show up in court. ‘He turned around and said he took thousands of pictures. When we received them, he’d taken 1636 images and 559 were out of focus. He called them “misfires”.’

But now Steph and Paul found out that David is still working as a wedding photographer. So they went PUBLIC to try to save any other couples who might hire him and have him ruin their wedding pictures.

Steph said, ‘He caused so much heartache. We have so many moments missing from our big day. I’ll do anything to stop him doing this to anyone else. When we got some of the pictures, I said to him “is this all of them because I’m really disappointed?”

