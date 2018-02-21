One of my very dear friends is having her first baby. She is a little over her due date so she had packed and repacked her hospital to-go bag a few times. Now she and her husband two full-sized CHECKED bags heading into the hospital.

He packed his X-box in case they are “there for a while”.

I have never had a child so my first thought is they over packed.

Parents. What goes in that to-go bag.

I enlisted the help of Geoff Sheen (father of three) and Lauren Kelly (aunt of four) for some insight.

For her:

Jammies (most comfortable), bathrobe, baby outfit for the first pictures, outfit for mom for first pictures, make up for the pictures, toothbrush, two phone chargers (you’ll be on your phone the whole time), no socks (they provide ones with no-slip treads on them), Advil (don’t tell the nurses!)

For him:

T-shirt, long sleeve t-shirt, jeans, something to sleep in, toothbrush, plenty of room in your bag so you can take home the freebie formulas and diapers