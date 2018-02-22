**A rumor was going around that CARRIE UNDERWOOD and husband MIKE FISHER were on the verge of splitting up. Well sorry guys, it’s not true. Mike went straight to social media to clear that up.

It may have started when he posted a Bible verse he uses as a “daily reminder” that one follower interpreted as a cry for help. Someone then asked about him and Carrie’s marriage in trouble, Mike responded with “We’ve never been better. Thanks.”

His post has received more than 22,000 comments.

**As soon as Maisie Williams learned how Game of Thrones will end, she had to tell one person — her mom.

The HBO star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, February 20, and talked about her reaction when she first read the script for the finale of the medieval fantasy. Williams, 20, is currently shooting the drama’s final season, and when Kimmel asked how many episodes there will be she said, “I know how many there are, but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you guys how many there are.”

The late-night host asked if she knew what’s in store for the HBO hit series. “I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones,” the actress, who plays Arya Stark, said as the crowd cheered.

Kimmel addressed the reports that the president of HBO said that multiple fake endings were being shot and there were multiple fake scripts to prevent the real finale from being leaked. “Well, I heard this and I immediately thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,’” Williams said. “But as we know, sometimes presidents don’t always tell the truth.”

**A Houston chef is representing the Bayou City in the Big Apple while competing for the title of the Best Chef on the Block on “The Chew.”

Alex Padilla, executive chef at Legacy Restaurants including Ninfa’s and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, was named ABC13 and “The Chew’s” Best Chef on the Block for Houston.

The local contest was held at the Houston Food Bank in January. Judges included ABC13’s Katherine Whaley, CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler, Sylvia Casares from Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen and Peter Montalvo from the Houston Food Bank.

Local chefs were chosen on their culinary accomplishments as well as their community involvement.

Padilla is now in New York to compete against six chefs from other cities for a chance to be named “The Chew’s” Best Chef on the Block. After beating out two other contestants on Wednesday, he will appear on the ABC show Thursday at noon for the final cook-off.

**Wallethub announced America’s Most Sinful States for 2018, and Texas ranked high on the annual list.

Overall, Texas landed in the 4th position as most sinful, but the Lone Star State was named the most lustful in all of America.

Wallethub took seven sin categories – anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness – to compile their overall vice ranking.

Along with lust, Texas ranked high in vanity and jealousy at the number seven spot of each category. Texas ranked low in excesses and vices and greed at the number 42 and 43 spot, respectively, overall. The Lone Star State was right in the middle of the ranking for anger and hatred (number 19 overall) and laziness (number 27 overall) categories.

**Imagine Dragons are heading back to the Houston area.

The band is set to perform Aug. 4 at the Woodlands Pavilion as part of its newly extended Evolve Tour. Tickets are $35-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 via LiveNation.

Grace VanderWaal, the ukulele-playing “America’s Got Talent” winner, opens the show.

Imagine Dragons performed in November at Toyota Center. The band, which attracts a young crowd, enjoyed a resurgence thanks to singles “Believer” and “Thunder.” Their new single “Next to Me” was released yesterday.

**Today is National Margarita Day, and here are some results from a survey about today’s very important holiday:

1. 76% of Americans like margaritas, and that includes one-third of us who LOVE them. 7% hate them.

2. Two-thirds of people prefer frozen margaritas to ones on the rocks. And only 3% of people JUDGE you for ordering a frozen one, so go ahead and get that blended peach margarita, buddy.

3. 26% of us always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% never lick the salt.

4. 24% can’t stop after just drinking one.

5. And 30% say it’s the best happy hour drink.

**The U.S. had a huge day at the Winter Olympics yesterday.

1. The U.S. women’s hockey team played Canada in the Gold medal game last night and WON it in a SHOOTOUT. The last time we won was in 1998. Canada took the Gold in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

2. Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins became the first American women to EVER medal in cross-country skiing at the Olympics . . . and it was a GOLD medal. They won the team sprint event by TWO-TENTHS of a second.

Jessie is 26. Kikkan is 35 and the only MOM on the U.S. Olympic team this year. She has a 22-month-old son, and this is her FIFTH Olympics, but she’d never medaled before. The only other time a U.S. skier medaled in cross-country was in 1976.

3. Freestyle skier David Wise also took GOLD yesterday in men’s halfpipe, and fellow American Alex Ferreira won the Silver.

4. Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor also won a Silver medal in women’s bobsled . . . snowboarder Jamie Andersontook Silver in women’s big air . . . and the U.S. women’s speed skating team won a Bronze in the team pursuit event.

**Olive Garden‘s New Invention Is a Bowl Made of Pizza Crust Filled with Meatballs

I like that Olive Garden doesn’t even PRETEND like it’s interested in selling you anything healthy. They’re going the opposite direction and they don’t care.

The newest item at Olive Garden is the Meatball Pizza Bowl. It’s an edible bowl made out of pizza dough that’s filled with cheese, sauce, and 10 MEATBALLS.

It costs $9, and comes with unlimited salad and breadsticks . . . because you probably need unlimited breadsticks as a side dish for this thing.

**34-year-old Josh and Jeremy Salyers are identical twins from Tennessee, and they went to a festival in Ohio last year. They met 31-year-old Brittany and Briana Deane from Delaware, who are also identical twins.

And apparently, it was love at first sight. For all of them. They paired off . . . and earlier this month, Jeremy and Josh proposed at the same time to Briana and Brittany, respectively. The women said yes.

So they’re going to go back to the twin festival in August and get married in a joint ceremony.

**This is one of those stories you just KNOW isn’t true, but deep down you WANT it to be . . . because it reaffirms the fact that even celebrities have the same silly issues as the rest of us.

“Us Weekly” says that JUSTIN THEROUX flipped out two years ago when he found something JENNIFER ANISTON had saved from her relationship with BRAD PITT.

A source says, quote, “He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written. Sweet little Post-Its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’ Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled . . . Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

**The Mini Bike from “Dumb & Dumber” Sold for $50,000

Remember that broken down mini bike that JIM CARREY and JEFF DANIELS ride into Aspen in “Dumb & Dumber”? Well, it was just sold . . . for $50,000.

It’s actually one of two bikes they used in the movie. The other one was given to Planet Hollywood.

This one was purchased by a Houston man, who put it on eBay with an opening bid of $8,500 . . . so he REALLY made bank. He also threw in a helmet, bag, and briefcase from the movie.

