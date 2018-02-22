**Guess which one of our Houston Astros was almost on ‘The Bachelor?’…

Believe it or not, outfielder Josh Reddick almost found himself on the ABC hit show! No way!

“After the 2012 season, my agent calls me and says, ‘The station called and wanted to know if you wanted to be on ‘The Bachelor,”” says Reddick. “Deep back of my mind I decided not to do it because I didn’t want the distraction outside of baseball.”

Could you imagine Reddick giving out roses…instead of winning World Series Championships??

Will you accept this…baseball?

**Wallethub announced America’s Most Sinful States for 2018, and Texas ranked high on the annual list.

Overall, Texas landed in the 4th position as most sinful, but the Lone Star State was named the most lustful in all of America.

Wallethub took seven sin categories – anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness – to compile their overall vice ranking.

Along with lust, Texas ranked high in vanity and jealousy at the number seven spot of each category. Texas ranked low in excesses and vices and greed at the number 42 and 43 spot, respectively, overall. The Lone Star State was right in the middle of the ranking for anger and hatred (number 19 overall) and laziness (number 27 overall) categories.

**Rachel McAdams is pregnant, E! News reports.

The 39-year-old actress is reportedly expecting her first child with her screenwriter boyfriend, Jamie Linden. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2016 that the pair are dating after they were spotted at a friend’s wedding in Virginia.

“They’re dating and he took her to that wedding,” a source close to Linden told Us at the time. “I don’t know how they met.”

The private couple were also seen at San Diego Comic-Con together that July, and stepped out for a shopping spree the following month.

“The boyfriend and her were not holding hands or kissing, but they seem so into each other,” an eyewitness told Us in August 2016.

The actress has yet to confirm or comment on the pregnancy reports, but she fueled speculation after she did not attend the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Game Night, on Wednesday, February 21.

**Harvey Weinstein has apologized for using Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence’s names as part of his attempt to get a sexual misconduct lawsuit against him dismissed in court.

“Mr. Weinstein has been informed that his civil counsel responded in court to a class action lawsuit which improperly sought to include all actresses who had previously worked with Mr. Weinstein, even where those actresses have made no claim of wrongdoing,” a spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 22. “Even though Mr. Weinstein has worked with hundreds of actresses and actors who had only professional and mutually respectful experiences with him, Mr. Weinstein has directed in the future that no specific names be used by his counsel, even where those actors have made previous public statements about him.”

“Mr. Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes,” the statement continued. “Once again, moving forward, Mr. Weinstein has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates; and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record.”

**He won! Houston chef Alex Padilla was named the Best Chef on the Block on “The Chew.”

Padilla, executive chef at Legacy Restaurants including The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, was named ABC13 and “The Chew’s” Best Chef on the Block for Houston.

The local contest was held at the Houston Food Bank in January. Judges included ABC13’s Katherine Whaley, CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler, Sylvia Casares from Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen and Peter Montalvo from the Houston Food Bank.

Local chefs were chosen on their culinary accomplishments as well as their community involvement.

Padilla competed against six other chefs from other cities for a chance to be named the Best Chef on the Block. After beating out two other contestants on Wednesday, he appeared on the ABC show Thursday at noon for the final cook-off and won.

Tune into “The Chew” Friday to see Padilla show his culinary flair, cooking next to the show’s chefs.

**Ryan Reynolds announced via social media Wednesday that he is the proud new owner of Aviation Gin, an American spirit company based in Portland, Ore.

“In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company … (Aviation Gin),” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself posing with boxes of the gin. “Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” the statement continues.

Reynolds also described the gin as the “best-tasting gin in the world,” according to statements provided to People and The Hollywood Reporter.

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

**34-year-old Josh and Jeremy Salyers are identical twins from Tennessee, and they went to a festival in Ohio last year. They met 31-year-old Brittany and Briana Deane from Delaware, who are also identical twins.

And apparently, it was love at first sight. For all of them. They paired off . . . and earlier this month, Jeremy and Josh proposed at the same time to Briana and Brittany, respectively. The women said yes.

So they’re going to go back to the twin festival in August and get married in a joint ceremony.

**If you are planning to head out to the World’s Championship BBQ contest, (Rodeo Cookoff!) make sure you’ve mapped out your parking or transportation plan.

Public parking on-site is available for $20. You can park in the Miller Lite yellow lot, which you can enter off of Main Street, the 610 lot where Astroworld used to be, and the Miller Lite teal lot off Murworth. Handicapped parking and drop off/pickup is available in the yellow and teal lots.

For a cheaper way to park without the stress of fighting for a close parking space, use the Rodeo Express Shuttles in remote lots or METRO Park and Ride.

There are locations all over town. Parking is free at all of the lots, except in the OST lot which is $20. The shuttle costs range from $2 to $7 per person.

And don’t forget about METRORail. You can park at the Fannin South Station for $20 per car and the round trip to NRG is free.

Or, leave the driving to someone else and use a ride sharing service like UBER, Lyft, or a taxi. Ride share drop offs and pickups are in the green lot.

Lyft is the rodeo’s official ride sharing partner. That means Lyft riders can enjoy access to cell phone charging stations, swings and lounge furniture in the waiting area, and a chance for ticket upgrades.

**Behati Prinsloo shared an adorable first photo of her newborn baby with Adam Levine on Wednesday, February 21 — and also revealed the correct spelling of the child’s name!

“Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18,” the model captioned the Instagram photo of her daughter’s feet. “She’s got her dads toes”

The couple welcomed their second child, whose name was first reported to be Geo Grace Levine, on Thursday, February 15. She joined her 17-month-old big sister, Dusty Rose.

**Selena Gomez has put her 10,000-square-foot mansion in Fort Worth on the market again, for $3 million.

Gomez, 25, grew up 30 minutes east of Fort Worth, in Grand Prairie, and picked up the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion in 2015 to have a place to stay when visiting family. But she changed her mind, and put the house on the market in early 2016 for $3.5 million. She pulled the listing a few months later after failing to find a buyer. Now it’s back for another go-round.

The home is undoubtedly one of the city’s most impressive luxury properties. It’s just outside the 10 most expensive homes in the city and is the sixth-largest home currently on the market there.

By comparison, Fort Worth’s largest and most expensive listing, a 24,000-square-foot mansion for $7 million, is located just a few doors down from Gomez’s home, in the upscale Montserrat community.

Built in 2005 on a 1.5-acre lot, Gomez’s stone-clad, contemporary English-style home comes packed with high-end amenities. Double front doors open to an open-concept foyer, dining room (with its own fireplace), and wet bar.

