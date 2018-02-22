What a celebration today, February 22nd is National Margarita Day! Houston has some amazing places to score some delicious margaritas, what are your favs? Here’s a list of some that our listeners said they loved:

El Tiempo

Ninfas

Guadalajara

El Patio (“Club No Minors”)

Cafe Adobe

Pappasito’s

Gringo’s

Chacho’s

Here are a couple fun facts about National Margarita Day:

THE WORLD’S MOST EXPENSIVE MARGARITA COST $1200 – In 2013, 230 FIFTH Rooftop Bar & Penthouse Lounge in Manhattan baited partiers with a frozen margarita that used some incredibly high-end ingredients—the tequila alone cost $1800 a bottle. Even the ice was made from $450 bottles of Lois Roederer Cristal Champagne. The final product was poured into a Ralph Lauren hand-blown Hungarian crystal glass that can be taken home afterward. The decadent drink was for a good cause though—half the money was donated to a charity of the drinker’s choice.

The Flamingo Hotel’s Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas holds the world record for making the largest margarita in the world. This ginormous drink was 8500 gallons (32,176 liters) and served in a 17-foot-tall tank.

The first frozen margarita machine was invented by a high school drop-out named Mariano Martinez in 1971.

The original recipe for the Margarita is a concoction of equal parts tequila, orange liquor and lime. Served over ice with a salt-rimmed glass.

The International Bartenders Association official standard for the margarita is 7:4:3, that is 50% Tequila, 29% Cointreau, 21% fresh lime or lemon juice.

Some say the Margarita is a version of a popular prohibition drink called the Daisy, a drink found on Mexican border towns substituting brandy with tequila . Margarita in Spanish means Daisy.

The ‘Origin’ Myth about the Margarita is that in October 1941, a bartender at Husson’s cantina in Ensenada, Mexico created the drink for Margarita Henkel, a well-known German celebrity, making the claim that they are the home of the original margarita.

The Margarita was the most popularly ordered drink in 2008, representing 18 percent of all mixed drink sales in the U.S.