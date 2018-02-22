It’s finally here. The women’s hockey gold medal game. Naturally we are @teamusa all the way and cheering extra loud for our favorite hockey twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (@jocelyneusa17) and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (@moniquelam7)! Go for Gold ladies! 🥇🥇🇺🇸❤️💙🏒 Photo credit: @gen719 @nbcolympics @olympics @usahockey . #winterolympictwins #babyolympics #twinterolympics #teamUSA #twinslovetwins #winterolympics2018 #everydayolympics #pyeongchang2018 #anythingforbaby

A post shared by Meagan Shemenski (@andsothereweresix) on Feb 21, 2018 at 2:33am PST