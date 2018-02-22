Sarah Pepper
Filed Under:Burning Houses, Divorce, Woman scorned

In Hiram, Georgia a woman named Adrienne Satterly who lost her house in a divorce.

I am sure if you lost your house you would have a strong reaction also. This, however, is probably NOT the best way to react.

Around 3:35 A.M. she took her cats out of the house and set it on FIRE!

Unfortunately, the fire spread and ended up hitting 19 HOUSES!

In the end, her house burned down so did three neighbors and 16 were damaged!

Now, instead of just getting divorced she is also facing 14 counts of felony first-degree arson.

Which means she may not need a home because each count carries with it one to 20 years in prison. So she solved her problem, I guess?

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live