In Hiram, Georgia a woman named Adrienne Satterly who lost her house in a divorce.

I am sure if you lost your house you would have a strong reaction also. This, however, is probably NOT the best way to react.

Around 3:35 A.M. she took her cats out of the house and set it on FIRE!

Unfortunately, the fire spread and ended up hitting 19 HOUSES!

In the end, her house burned down so did three neighbors and 16 were damaged!

Now, instead of just getting divorced she is also facing 14 counts of felony first-degree arson.

Which means she may not need a home because each count carries with it one to 20 years in prison. So she solved her problem, I guess?