- Cowboy up! Get your hat, your wranglers, your checkered shirt, your hat…GO ALL OUT! Everyone else will and you don’t wanna be left out.
- UBER! Cab! Lyft! However you get there, it is easier NOT to drive and Rodeo has it set up that it is easy in and easy out
- If you are heading to a tent. Don’t eat ahead of time. There WILL be food and it’s better than most people cook at their best, so be ready and eat!
- This is a great networking event. There will be hundreds of thousands of people out there. Great way to meet new people if you are new to town.
- Pick a meeting point.You may get separated from your friends. It is best to pick a meeting point and time just in case phones die and you get separated.
What else are we missing?