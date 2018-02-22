Not that I’m an objective vote, but if I had to go to the ballot for the “smartest kid in the world” award, I would give it to my 4 year old son:

I'm watching the John Adams marathon. My 4 year old son just walked into the room and asked if it was George Washington. I told him it was Adams. He then listed every President 1-16 from memory. Just letting @RiceUniversity know in case they want to keep him in town. 👨🏻‍🎓 — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) February 19, 2018

I was pretty impressed! But it got us thinking about all the stuff we learn as kids, become total experts at those things, then forget all about it when we are adults. Example: I used to be really, really good at math. Now? I can still add, but I couldn’t tell you why the Pythagorean theorem is a thing let alone be able to use it!

What is your thing that you used to be able to do but can’t anymore?