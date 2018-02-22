Filed Under:The Morning MIX, things you forgot as an adult, what you learned as a kid but cant remember it now

Not that I’m an objective vote, but if I had to go to the ballot for the “smartest kid in the world” award, I would give it to my 4 year old son:

I was pretty impressed! But it got us thinking about all the stuff we learn as kids, become total experts at those things, then forget all about it when we are adults. Example: I used to be really, really good at math. Now? I can still add, but I couldn’t tell you why the Pythagorean theorem is a thing let alone be able to use it!

What is your thing that you used to be able to do but can’t anymore?

