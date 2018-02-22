Filed Under:how much money do american spend on impulse buys, impulse buying, The Morning MIX

All those impulse buys can really add up, but you probably didn’t realize just how much. According to a new survey, the average American makes 156 impulse purchases a year.  And over the course of our life, we’ll spend 324 thousands dollars on stuff we weren’t planning to buy. Here’s the top five:

1.  Food and groceries, 71% of us do it.  And 3 out of 4 Americans say they’ve bought candy at the register before.

2.  Clothing, 53%.

3.  Household items, 33%.

4.  Takeout food and delivery, 29%.

5.  Shoes, 28%. (Let’s get ’em!)

