All those impulse buys can really add up, but you probably didn’t realize just how much. According to a new survey, the average American makes 156 impulse purchases a year. And over the course of our life, we’ll spend 324 thousands dollars on stuff we weren’t planning to buy. Here’s the top five:

1. Food and groceries, 71% of us do it. And 3 out of 4 Americans say they’ve bought candy at the register before. 2. Clothing, 53%. 3. Household items, 33%. 4. Takeout food and delivery, 29%. 5. Shoes, 28%. (Let’s get ’em!)