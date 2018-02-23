FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

• Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 12:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.

• Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge

• Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway

• Crosby at W. Dallas

• Heiner at W. Dallas

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.

• SIDEWALKS: Bell (north sidewalk) between Milam and Louisiana, Louisiana (east sidewalk)

between Bell and Clay and Bagby (west sidewalk) between Walker and McKinney.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 5:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

• McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)

• Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the South and North Freeways (I-45)

• Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd

• Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

• Walker at Bagby (startline area)

• Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (cone bike lane)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 6:30 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

• Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby

• Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue –

one north lane open to Westcott Street

• Bagby (northbound) at Dallas

• Bagby (southbound) at Rusk

• Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith

• Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street

• Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)

• Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith

• Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-ENPs

• Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw

• Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease

• Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. TO 5:00 P.M. – CLEAR ROUTE

• Open majority of streets to traffic