FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.
• Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 12:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.
• Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge
• Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway
• Crosby at W. Dallas
• Heiner at W. Dallas
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.
• SIDEWALKS: Bell (north sidewalk) between Milam and Louisiana, Louisiana (east sidewalk)
between Bell and Clay and Bagby (west sidewalk) between Walker and McKinney.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 5:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.
• McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)
• Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the South and North Freeways (I-45)
• Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd
• Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
• Walker at Bagby (startline area)
• Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (cone bike lane)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 6:30 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.
• Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby
• Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue –
one north lane open to Westcott Street
• Bagby (northbound) at Dallas
• Bagby (southbound) at Rusk
• Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith
• Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street
• Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)
• Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith
• Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-ENPs
• Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw
• Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease
• Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. TO 5:00 P.M. – CLEAR ROUTE
• Open majority of streets to traffic