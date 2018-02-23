Filed Under:packet pick up, parade, Rodeo Run

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

• Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 12:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.

• Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge
• Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway
• Crosby at W. Dallas
• Heiner at W. Dallas

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 12:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.

• Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge
• Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway
• Crosby at W. Dallas
• Heiner at W. Dallas

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 AT 2:00 P.M.

• SIDEWALKS: Bell (north sidewalk) between Milam and Louisiana, Louisiana (east sidewalk)
between Bell and Clay and Bagby (west sidewalk) between Walker and McKinney.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 5:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

• McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)
• Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the South and North Freeways (I-45)
• Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd
• Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
• Walker at Bagby (startline area)
• Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (cone bike lane)
• Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 6:30 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

• Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby
• Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue –
one north lane open to Westcott Street
• Bagby (northbound) at Dallas
• Bagby (southbound) at Rusk
• Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith
• Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street
• Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)
• Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith
• Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-ENPs
• Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw
• Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease
• Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. TO 5:00 P.M. – CLEAR ROUTE

• Open majority of streets to traffic

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live