If you’re new to Houston. You’re going to be seeing A LOT of Trail Riders today

Have you been on the lookout for one of our 3,000+ Trail Riders heading toward Houston? Tell us where you've spotted one of the riders! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/vNjbTexfrr — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 22, 2018

There will be some slow downs on the roads and please be mindful of the riders.

Here is the schedule: 

For today this is the schedule

11 a.m.: Trail Rides will start entering Memorial Park

4 p.m.: All Trail Rides in place at Memorial Park

For Tomorrow

10 a.m.: Trail Rides at Rodeo  Parade

3 p.m.: Trail Riders Leaving Memorial Park

