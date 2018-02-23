Filed Under:The Morning MIX, what do you have in your closet

Yesterday on The Morning Mix, we talked about whether you should return an item, even if you’ve only worn it once. (but it still had the tags on it!)

That prompted Sarah Pepper to ask Lauren Kelly, “how many things in your closet still have tags on them?” Lauren wouldn’t answer…so that obviously means A LOT!

But we all have random items in our closets. And a lot of the time, they are a mess. So, what is the most random thing in your closet? Send us a picture! Lauren had the guts to take a picture of hers…AN ARIEL THE MERMAID ONESIE! (???)

Now we challenge you!!

15774788 10157919703540517 6753968128117135485 o Whats In Your Closet?

