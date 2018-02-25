I went with my boyfriend Gabe, his brother, and their friend to see Rebelution in concert at the House of Blues. These guys are AMAZING!!

I think the shirt says it all on my niece Madeline… 💖

Didn’t realize how much Gabe looks like Adrian Grenier until we were watching Entourage this weekend

Bella hurt her knee, then had to get 3 shots. Poor baby!

So after having BBQ and pizza for almost every meal the whole weekend, we opted for chips and queso Saturday night. WIN!