**Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat this weekend to share a heartfelt video of herself showing off 4-week-old baby Stormi’s feet.

“Mommy’s cute little toes,” Jenner, gushed in the clip as she played with her new babies tosies, who sported what appeared to be a soft white onesie.

Side note, Kylie’s push present from baby daddy Travis Scott was a black Ferrari, with red interior and butterfly doors, reportedly worth $1.4 million.

US WEEKLY

**The Houston Rockets beat the Nuggets 119-114 on Sunday night for their 12th straight victory.

James Harden had 41 points and eight rebounds, Chris Paul scored 23 points Harden had 27 in the first half and seven in the fourth quarter, scoring 40 or more points nine times this season.

The Rockets are 21-4 since Dec. 29 and own the best record (46-13) in the NBA. They are outscoring teams by an average of 12.5 points during the 12-game winning streak.

UP NEXT: Rockets At Utah on Monday night.​

**”Black Panther” made $108 million in its second week, that’s the second-best second weekend of all time, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, with $149.2 million.

The movie has now made $400 million in just two weeks, meaning it’s got a chance to be the biggest Marvel movie of all time. “Avengers” currently has the record with $623.4 million.

The JASON BATEMAN / RACHEL MCADAMS comedy “Game Night” opened in second place this weekend, with $16.6 million. Here’s this weekend’s Top 5:

1. “Black Panther”, $108 million. Up to $400 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: “Game Night”, $16.6 million.

3. “Peter Rabbit”, $12.5 million. Up to $71.3 million in its 3rd week.

4. NEW: “Annihilation”, $11 million.

5. “Fifty Shades Freed”, $6.9 million. Up to $89.6 million in its 3rd week.

**The Academy Awards will air this Sunday evening with Jimmy Kimmel returning as your host, and just in time for that TheWrap.com has a list of 25 people who only need an Oscar to achieve ‘EGOT’-status, which is one of the highest honors in entertainment.

It’s for people who have a collection of at least one Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony . . . hence the acronym EGOT. Only 12 people have done it, including Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and Rita Moreno.

Here are 5 of the biggest names who are just an Oscar away:

1. Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon. She has two Emmys, a Grammy, and two Tonys.

2. “Hamilton” superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda. He has an Emmy, two Grammys, and three Tonys.

3. 90-year-old Harry Belafonte. He has an Emmy, two Grammys, and a Tony.

4. Bette Midler. She has three Emmys, three Grammys, and a Tony.

5. Cyndi Lauper. She has an Emmy, two Grammys, and a Tony.

**MSN has put together a list of ‘The 30 Funniest “Saturday Night Live” Skits of All Time‘. . . and Tom Hanks’super weird David S. Pumpkins sketch from a couple years ago is all the way up at #4. They gave the top spot to Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin’s classic “Two Wild and Crazy Guys!” skits. In some cases they chose a specific sketch . . . and in some cases, they chose a recurring one. Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Two Wild and Crazy Guys!”, with Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin . . . a recurring skit that began in 1977.

2. “Motivational Speaker Matt Foley: A Van Down By the River”, with Chris Farley . . . a recurring skit that began in 1993.

3. “More Cowbell”, with Christopher Walken and Will Ferrell, from 2000.

4. “Haunted Elevator, a.k.a. David S. Pumpkins”, with Tom Hanks, from 2016.

5. “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood”, with Eddie Murphy . . . a recurring skit that began in 1981.

6. “Lazy Sunday”, with Andy Samberg and Chris Parnell, from 2005.

7. “Tom Brokaw Pre-Tapes Gerald Ford’s Obituary”, with Dana Carvey, from 1996.

8. “Celebrity Jeopardy”, with Will Ferrell and Darrell Hammond . . . a recurring skit that began in 1996.

9. “Point / Counterpoint”, with Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin . . . a recurring skit that began in 1978.

10. “Mom Jeans”, with Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler, from 2003.

**A new study figured out the most popular cocktail in every state based on Google searches, and these five drinks won the most states:

1. Whiskey Sour. It was the most popular in six states.

2. Long Island Iced Tea, also six states.

3. Moscow Mule, five states.

4. Tequila Sunrise, four states.

5. Mimosa, four states.

And by the way, the Long Island Iced Tea was NOT number one in New York. Nor was the Manhattan. People in New York voted for the Moscow Mule.

Most popular in Texas: the Paloma. Grapefruit juice, club soda and Tequila

**The Winter Olympics in South Korea are officially done, and Norway dominated with 39 medals. That breaks the old record of 37 set by the U.S. in 2010. We finished this year’s games with 23 medals, including 9 Gold, 8 Silver, and 6 Bronze.

Our men’s curling team won Gold over the weekend, and U.S. snowboarder Kyle Mack took Silver in men’s big air.

We also took Gold in women’s hockey . . . Silvers in bobsled, luge, and short track . . . a Bronze in speedskating . . . and 2 Bronze medals in figure skating.

The U.S. women did slightly better than the men this year, winning 12 of our 23 medals, including 5 Gold. The men won 9 medals, including 4 Gold. We also won two Bronze medals in pairs figure skating, which had both men and women.

Only TWO world records were broken this year, both in speedskating.

**Baby Mia has arrived! Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, welcomed their first child together on Thursday, February 22.

The singer announced the birth of his daughter in an Instagram video on Saturday, February 24, of himself snuggling with the newborn. “On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born,” he captioned the sweet clip. “Thank you God and April Love!”

The pair previously revealed their little girl’s name at their baby shower in Malibu, California, on January 20.

**Chris Soules’ motion to dismiss his felony charge lawsuit has been denied, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to hear the former ABC star’s appeal to drop the charges for leaving the scene of a fatal accident before it comes to trial, according to documents obtained by Us.

The Bachelor season 19 lead, 36, came under fire in April 2017 when the truck he was driving in Aurora, Iowa, rear-ended a tractor being driven by local man Kenny Mosher. Mosher was transported to a local hospital and later died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

US WEEKLY

**K-Fed wants a piece of this! Britney Spears’ mega-successful Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, grossed more than $137 million during its four-year run, and now her ex-husband Kevin Federline wants an increase in child support, Us Weekly confirms.

Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently sent a letter to Spears’ team, outlining reasons why his client should get more than the $20,000 monthly payment he currently receives.

The pop superstar, 36, and the former backup dancer, 39, were married from 2004 to 2007. They are the parents of Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. Spears lost sole physical and legal custody of the former couple’s sons in 2008 amid a much-publicized breakdown, which led to her being placed under the care of her father, Jamie, in a still-ongoing conservatorship.

“Kevin has always been supportive of Britney’s recovery and has always recognized what a great mother she has been,” a source close to the situation tells Us.

Federline believes that the success of Spears’ Vegas residency was “in part because the boys have been in her life,” the insider says. “Britney’s entire world are the boys, period. She just lights up when she is with them.”

That said, the “PopoZão” rapper has requested to increase child support to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation,” the source tells Us.

POPOZAO!

**Tina Fey has revealed that the Mean Girls cast’s success following the film might be what’s keeping the sequel from happening.

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert starred in the movie back in 2004 and the Saturday Night Live alum said that the actresses’ paychecks might be too expensive for a follow-up. “Their quotes are all too high now,” she told ET on Thursday, February 22. “They’re, like, Oscar nominees and stuff.”

Fey, 47, also believes that the actresses nailed their roles as the Plastics in the teen flick at the time. “There were great performances in the movie,” the 30 Rock alum said. “Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacy and Amanda, they’re great in the movie.”

TOO FETCH

**If you are wanting to spend the night at the Houston Zoo for “Zoo Overnights,” registration is now open.

Children will get to learn more about how animals live after dark.

The event is scheduled for March 17 and is for kids ages six to 17.

For more information, visit Houston Zoo’s website.

**”Toy Story” fans rejoice! This summer, the 90s fan favorite will become a real-life destination at Walt Disney World. Toy Story Land, inspired by the movie, will open its doors to the public at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018.

Toy Story Land is designed to give visitors a real-life toy experience. At the park, which was modeled after Andy’s backyard, guests can have fun with characters from the movie like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. The park also includes the Slinky Dog Dash, a one-of-a-kind roller coaster inspired by Andy’s Mega Coaster Play Kit. Families can also dine at Woody’s Lunch Box and play interactive games such as Toy Story Mania!, which can now accommodate more guests.

With life-sized Crayons, Green Army Men, Rubik’s Cubes and endless toys from the film, Toy Story Land promises to be the ultimate celebration of toys.

HOWDY!