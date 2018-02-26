Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Kevin Smith said he suffered and survived a “massive heart attack,” tweeting a photo from his hospital bed just after midnight on Monday night.

According to Deadline,

The Clerks and Chasing Amy filmmaker was shooting a new standup special, Kevin Smith Live!, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale on Sunday night. Two shows were scheduled, one at 6PM and one at 9PM. Smith wrote on Twitter that he cancelled the second performance and had he not, he “would’ve died tonight… but for now, I’m still above ground!”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h

Speedy recovery Kevin!