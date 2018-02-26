The internet is constantly filled with tons of pressing questions, like “WHAT COLOR IS THIS DRESS?? BLUE OR GOLD?” And “WHAT ABOUT THOSE SHOES?? WHAT COLOR ARE THEY?” These types of things spark an internet frenzy every single time, so for your viewing pleasure…here’s the latest one!

THE TRACK PANTS OPTICAL ILLUSION. Have you seen it?

Here’s how it started: Twitter user @milanoysl posted a mirror selfie of her outfit. In the picture, she’s wearing a pair of black track pants and a sweatshirt. “Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes,” the caption read…but it wasn’t the outfit itself that caught people’s eyes.

At first glance, the white stripe on the side of her pants makes it look like one of her legs was split into two. Making her legs look like super skinny stick figure legs. You’re guaranteed to do a double take!

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

Do you see it? Well this is how people reacted…

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first 🤔 https://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018

This is more confusing than the white and gold/ black and blue dress that went viral in 2015 https://t.co/RMEYFsdhL0 — nadya (@thiccafdolan) February 25, 2018\

For like a minute I thought she had legs like Gru from Despicable Me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VsjCfjmseH — Brinsley Levi (@Brinz_92) February 24, 2018

Turns out, the stripe on her pants is basically the same shade as her bathroom floor making it look like her legs are super skinny. But it’s just the stripe on the pants people, not need to worry!