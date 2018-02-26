Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
The internet is constantly filled with tons of pressing questions, like “WHAT COLOR IS THIS DRESS?? BLUE OR GOLD?” And “WHAT ABOUT THOSE SHOES?? WHAT COLOR ARE THEY?” These types of things spark an internet frenzy every single time, so for your viewing pleasure…here’s the latest one!

THE  TRACK PANTS OPTICAL ILLUSION. Have you seen it?

Here’s how it started: Twitter user @milanoysl posted a mirror selfie of her outfit. In the picture, she’s wearing a pair of black track pants and a sweatshirt. “Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes,” the caption read…but it wasn’t the outfit itself that caught people’s eyes.

At first glance, the white stripe on the side of her pants makes it look like one of her legs was split into two. Making her legs look like super skinny stick figure legs. You’re guaranteed to do a double take!

 

Do you see it? Well this is how people reacted…

Turns out, the stripe on her pants is basically the same shade as her bathroom floor making it look like her legs are super skinny. But it’s just the stripe on the pants people, not need to worry!

