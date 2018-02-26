Filed Under:Adoption, Father, heartwarming video, stepfather

For her Step-father’s birthday 11-year-old HaLeigh gave the man who had stolen her heart, the gift that you can’t buy.

In the video below you see David, her step-father sitting on the couch, sporting his Astros hat with HaLeigh right next to him.

His wife, who is running the camera, asks him to start reading the letter in his hand. It reads:

I know your Birthday is 13 days away but I am too excited to hold it in….

What do you get a man that never wants? I can sit and ponder all day but in the end I know nothing would make you happier than what I am about to say.

Today, 2-1-2018 will be a day we will cherish forever as we grow old.

Haleigh Danielle Abila is now

HALEIGH DANIELLE TREVINO

Happy Birthday and Happy Valentine’s Day

“You stole her heart from day 1 but today she stole your last name forever!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live