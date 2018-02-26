For her Step-father’s birthday 11-year-old HaLeigh gave the man who had stolen her heart, the gift that you can’t buy.
In the video below you see David, her step-father sitting on the couch, sporting his Astros hat with HaLeigh right next to him.
His wife, who is running the camera, asks him to start reading the letter in his hand. It reads:
I know your Birthday is 13 days away but I am too excited to hold it in….
What do you get a man that never wants? I can sit and ponder all day but in the end I know nothing would make you happier than what I am about to say.
Today, 2-1-2018 will be a day we will cherish forever as we grow old.
Haleigh Danielle Abila is now
HALEIGH DANIELLE TREVINO
Happy Birthday and Happy Valentine’s Day
“You stole her heart from day 1 but today she stole your last name forever!”