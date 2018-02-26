Friday night was Cook-off and HUGE thanks to our sister station 100.3 The Bull for having us in their tent! Such a great time!

It was Lauren Kelly’s birthday celebration and our 10th Cook-off together!

It was an early morning on Saturday to host the Rodeo Run with the Mayor.

Huge thanks to the Wine Committee for the glass of Champagne at mile 5! Their sign, pain now, champagne later was my favorite!

The first time we get medals! Love them!

Saturday night we tried out this new spot in The Heights. It was amazing! I had Nutella and Marshmellow! So GOOD!

Did you know you can shop at Whole Foods and drink Rose’. Yep, did that on Sunday 🙂