Sarah Pepper
Filed Under:Photos, Rodeo Run, sarah pepper, weekend

Friday night was Cook-off and HUGE thanks to our sister station 100.3 The Bull for having us in their tent! Such a great time!

It was Lauren Kelly’s birthday celebration and our 10th Cook-off together!

weekend 6 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

It was an early morning on Saturday to host the Rodeo Run with the Mayor.

weekend 43 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Huge thanks to the Wine Committee for the glass of Champagne at mile 5! Their sign, pain now, champagne later was my favorite!

weekend 33 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

The first time we get medals! Love them!

weekend 23 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday night we tried out this new spot in The Heights. It was amazing! I had Nutella and Marshmellow! So GOOD!

weekend 12 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Did you know you can shop at Whole Foods and drink Rose’. Yep, did that on Sunday 🙂

weekend 7 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live