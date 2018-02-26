A new study at the Trillist figured out the most popular cocktail in every state based on Google searches. These five drinks won the most states:

1. Whiskey Sour. It was the most popular in six states. 2. Long Island Iced Tea, also six states. 3. Moscow Mule, five states. 4. Tequila Sunrise, four states. 5. Mimosa, four states.

Texas continues to march to the beat of its own drummer. Our most popular drink? The paloma.

In case you’ve never had one, it’s tequila and grapefruit juice. Sometimes, the recipe calls for lime juice. You can also use club soda or grapefruit soda to make it carbonated.

Check out the map: