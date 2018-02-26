A new survey at PR Newswire talked to over 1,000 hiring managers. They found there are things that can instantly destroy your chances in a job interview, even if you have a great résumé. Here is the top ten:

1. Being caught in a lie. 71% of employers said they’d never hire you.

2. Answering a phone call or text during the interview, 67%.

3. Being arrogant or acting like you’re entitled, 59%.

4. Showing a lack of accountability, 52%. Like if you got fired from your last job and blamed the whole thing on your boss.

5. Swearing, 51%.

6. Dressing inappropriately, 50%.

7. Badmouthing an ex-boss or a former company you worked for, 48%.

8. Knowing nothing about the job or company where you’re applying, 45%.

9. Having unprofessional body language, 43%. The study found the three worst mistakes are not making eye contact, not smiling, and fidgeting with something on the table.

10. Knowing nothing about the industry in general. However, only 35% said they’d pass on hiring you.