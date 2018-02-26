When I was little and you did something big or good. Like score a goal in a soccer game or get all A’s on your report card. You got to go to J.R.’s and it was at the Gas Station.

You could get your pick of chicken and the potato logs!

So I told this story to everyone and looked at me like their eyes were going to pop out of their head because they had never heard of this before.

It was the BEST CHICKEN!

The two long lines were to get lotto tickets and to get the chicken.

Was there ever something you did as a kid that seemed so normal to you but when you told everyone, you were meant with judgment also?

 

 

