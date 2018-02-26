Filed Under:The Morning MIX, you laugh you lose

Lauren eliminated herself with:

Why did the boy put candles on the toilet? He wanted to have a birthday potty.

 

Sarah eliminated Geoff with:

As horses say to one another: any friend of yours is a ‘pal-o-mino!’

 

Wow, here’s the rest:

What did zero say to eight? Nice belt!

A stallion and a mare were getting married, but the stallion didn’t show up. He got ‘colt’ feet.

What falls down but never gets hurt? Rain.

How does the moon clean the ice off its windshield? It uses a skyscraper.

What gets whiter as it gets dirtier? A blackboard.

What do you call a horse that’s been all around the world? A globe-trotter!

What do you call the horse that lives next door? A neigh-bour.

Did you hear about the horse with the negative attitude? He always said “Neigh!”

How much money did the bronco have? Only a buck.

What causes horses to sneeze the most? Hay fever.

