**On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared the first picture of her third baby, Chicago West, on Instagram and she is soooooo cute!!

The picture of Kim holding Baby Chicago appeared to have a pink teddy bear Snapchat filter on it.

Kim and Kanye announced Jan. 19 they named their baby “Chicago” after her father’s hometown.

The couple has two other children: North and Saint West.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

**Big changes are coming to this year’s Rodeo Houston festivities! Here are some of the changes you can expect when you visit this year according to ABC 13:

The Concert Stage

-48-foot diameter rotating performance area

-Five star points extending a length of 36 feet each

-434 lights, four times as many lights as the previous stage

-Laser-guided positioning system which allows the stage to be positioned in the precise center of NRG Stadium

-28-foot tall, motion controlled video backdrop

The Lone Star Market

-The market new outdoor shopping location, located on the west side of the NRG Astrodome, featuring new local businesses throughout the Rodeo.

-A variety of products will be featured from leather goods to food options, to art pieces.

-Be sure to see what’s new at the Lone Star Market each time you visit.

Photo Opportunities

-Retired stage – Picture yourself on the stage used for over 30 years (cool!)

-“Bowlegged H” – A 15-foot-tall “Bowlegged H” logo will be located on the northeast side of NRG Stadium, providing the perfect photo opportunity for fans to commemorate their visit to the 2018 Rodeo

-The Four Pillars of Rodeo by Gonzo247 – Gonzo247 is creating a four-sided, custom art piece for the HLSR, highlighting the four pillars of the Rodeo – Agriculture, Education, Entertainment and Western Heritage

-Selfie frames – Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo volunteers will be stationed at the entrance gates and throughout the grounds with selfie frames, and helping fans with their photos

Spanish Language

-HLSR website, rodeohouston.com, is now available in Spanish

-HLSR Spanish Twitter page @RODEOHOUSTONesp

-Additional messaging in Spanish will be included in the RODEOHOUSTON Facebook page

**Garth Brooks is the first artist to perform at Rodeo Houston tonight (and he’ll also close things out on March 18th) and he took to Facebook live last night to get everyone ready for tonight’s show!

**The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn’t all about big dudes riding bulls. Some of Rodeo Houston’s most fierce competitors are five and six year old kids who wow the crowds night after night in one of the rodeo’s most beloved events – “Mutton Bustin,” and now is your child’s chance to join the fun.

Entries are now open for Mutton Bustin at the 2019 Livestock Show and Rodeo.

All participants must be either five or six years old and weigh less than 55 pounds. You can view the full application >>> here.

If your child is not chosen, there’s still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin’ arena in Kids Country, but participation is on a first come, first serve basis and costs $15.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins Feb. 27 and ends on March 18.

**A Conroe nail salon, The Premier Nail Bar, is gaining a lot of attention for its famous Jelly Pedi package with a fun twist.

The Jelly Pedi includes a mixture that turns the spa water into gel…but what makes the pedicure even more fun is the Jell-O shot that comes along with it. (whaaatttt?!)

According to ABC 13, it’s so popular that people who don’t order the Jelly Pedi, still want the Jell-O shot.

“They just see the people beside them get one and they are captivated by it,” Hollis said. And people under the age of 21 can get a Jell-O shot, without the alcohol, of course.

The Jelly Pedi is a very popular service in the nail industry that Hollis and his wife started offering at their first location in Livingston. Their clientele grew so much and so fast that they decided to open another spot closer to the Houston area.

SHOTS!

**Bill Cosby’s spokesman says the comedian’s daughter, Ensa Cosby, passed away in Massachusetts. She was 44 years old.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death, but spokesman Andrew Wyatt says: “Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time.”

Bill Cosby has a court hearing scheduled this coming Monday and Tuesday ahead of his re-trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County, Pa.

**’Melrose Place‘ actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night, and charged with domestic violence and battery on emergency personnel.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that deputies responded to the actress’ home in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. after a domestic violence incident was reported.

Deputies then arrested Locklear, 56, for felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on emergency personnel.

Heather was released on bail. A court date is set for March 13.

**The Harris County District Clerk has made it easy to check the criminal background for anyone who may have gotten in trouble in Harris County. It’s free. It’s easy, and if you have a date with someone new this weekend, why not check it out?

Just log on to www.hcdistrictclerk.com.

Here is how it works: First, sign on and get a password. It takes just a few seconds.

You want to go to the ‘search our records’ page. Then go to the ‘criminal’ tab and put in the name of your date in the ‘defendant’ section. Put the date’s name in last name first, then hit search.

If you find criminal cases, you can also click on the ‘criminal history’ tab to see if there are any more crimes your potential date has been charged with in the past.

You can also click on ‘images’ to get details of the alleged crimes, where he or she currently stands in the criminal justice system, and if they’ve been found guilty or not guilty.

You’ll definitely need a date of birth and other identifiers, to make sure you’re looking at the right person.

You can also look at civil cases where issues with car accidents and unpaid debts might show up.

**Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith says he has suffered a massive heart attack.

The New Jersey native posted a photo of himself at the hospital early Monday morning.

The “Clerks” filmmaker says he was in between his comedy shows Sunday night in Glendale, California when he started feeling sick.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” Smith said. If he had not gone to the hospital, his doctor says he would have died. “But for now, I’m still above ground!” he said.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

**Not sure whether to drink coffee or eat Girl Scout cookies? No need to make that tough decision any longer.

Dunkin’ Donuts has announced new coffee flavors inspired by the popular cookies.

The trio of new flavors includes Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

All three flavors will be available nationwide beginning Monday.

Select Dunkin’ Donuts locations have also invited local troops to sell Girl Scout cookies at their stores on weekends from February 24th through March 18th.

**When it comes to living a long life – booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.

A specialist in neurology from the University of California spoke about the research at a recent conference.

She tells British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.

The study shows people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.

**Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki have called it quits.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to coparent,” The American Woman star’s publicist told E! in a statement on Monday, February 26.

Jarecki, best known as the frontman of punk band S.T.U.N., married the actress in 2005 in Lake Tahoe, California. Six years later, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Bear Blue Jarecki. The pair kept their relationship and their child very private, rarely sharing photos on social media and staying mum about their family during interviews.

**Reese Witherspoon took time out of her busy schedule to visit a close friend — her Hollywood Walk of Fame star — while in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Reese posted to her Instagram Story before spending the day promoting her new film, A Wrinkle in Time. “I’m running a little bit late for work today, but it’s really important,” she teased in the first clip. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I wanna go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her, too.” She then introduced fans to her beloved Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. “Here she is!”

“Now you’re looking good, girl! That’s right and don’t you let people walk all over you,” she said as she wiped the star down. “I know you’re on the street, but don’t you do that. You’re a queen.”

US WEEKLY

James Harden scored 24 points to help the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz last night. This was the team’s 13th straight win in a row.

The Rockets have won all four meetings with the Jazz this season by double digits.

UP NEXT: The Rockets will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.